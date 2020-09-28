Panaji, Sep 28 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centre's farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the president's assent.

Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar took part in the protest, with the former stating that the Centre must withdraw them as they are anti-farmer.

Also Read | Kamayani Express Train Coach Derailed Near Jalgaon Station? Central Railway Issues Clarification After Misinformation Goes Viral.

Chodankar said the legislations would help "crony capitalist" friends of the Narendra Modi government.

The prime minister wants to save Rs 1 lakh crore that would have to be given as MSP to procure produce from farmers, he alleged.

Also Read | Akash Chowdhary, An Influencer from Lucknow is All Set for Featuring His First Web Series ‘Prayag Raj’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)