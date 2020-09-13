Panaji (Goa) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Congress in Goa on Sunday accused the State government of trying to cover-up its failures in regards to COVID cases, financial status and other related issues and demanded to stop the salaries and other benefits of MLAs from ruling and opposition claiming they have no work.

"This government reduced the monsoon assembly session to one-day business when there was a need to discuss the preparedness to combat COVID-19 pandemic. The Goa government initially boasted for zero cases in the state and showed no efforts to tackle the pandemic. Now people of Goa are suffering for the mistake done by this government," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Media convenor Trajano D'Mello said in a press conference.

He further said, "It is right of every Goan to know about the financial status and the preparedness of the State to combat the fearful forecast by the Health Ministry on the likely ravaging menace of COVID- 19. The government should come up with a white paper on these things."

Dmello further said that the present government is not seen functioning and MLAs have no role to play, hence they should not be paid salaries.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,323 COVID-19 active cases in the state. (ANI)

