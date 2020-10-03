Panaji (Goa) [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leaders including Vice-President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Sankalp Amonkar were detained by the police after they allegedly protested at a hotel reception in Panaji demanding to meet Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Leaders including Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Varad Mardolkar, office bearer Janardhan Bhandari and others allegedly protested after they were denied to meet Javadekar.

The Union Minister arrived in Goa on Friday to participate in a series of meetings on farm laws scheduled on Saturday.

Goa Congress unit president Girish Chodankar alleged "jungle raj" in the state.

"JUNGLE RAJ in Goa - Goa Congress delegation led by Vice President Sankalp Amonkar, Janardhan Bhandari, Varad Mardolkar, Advocate Archit Naik, Meghashyam Raut, Sudin Naik and 10 others arrested by DGP Goa for seeking appointment with Prakash Javdekar & waiting to meet him in hotel lobby in Panjim," he wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

