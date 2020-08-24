Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committee's (CWC) resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened.

The CWC has also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

Also Read | Muslim Man in Ahmednagar Gets Two Daughters of His ‘Rakhi Sister’ Married as Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Hearts on Internet.

"The Goa Congress welcomes the CWC's decision urging Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party as she has the capacity to take along everyone and guide the party," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar said in a statement.

He stated that the party should collectively support Rahul Gandhi "who is fighting single-handedly against the mismanagement of economy, COVID-19 and attack on the democracy".

Also Read | Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad, Over 200 Feared Trapped, NDRF Teams Rushed For Rescue Operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)