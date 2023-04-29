Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) An inspector of Goa Police was suspended and his two colleagues were transferred for the delay in registering an FIR in the alleged rape of a minor girl.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the inspector of Valpoi police station (North Goa) was suspended while the inspector of Agassaim police station and the inspector of a women's police station was transferred and issued show cause notices.

Sawant said action has been taken against the police officers over procedural delay in registering the rape case.

"The state government will never tolerate such behaviour," he added.

Details of the incident are not available as police remain tight-lipped.

