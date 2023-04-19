Panaji, Apr 19 (PTI) The crime branch of Goa Police registered an FIR on Wednesday against two Instagram accounts for allegedly spreading religious hatred against the majority community, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that a case has been registered against two Instagram accounts under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

He said the Cyber Crime Police are investigating the case and they will trace the Insta account holders.

Valsan also said the police will write to Instagram- a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by American company Meta Platforms- to block the two accounts.

Goa Police were alerted by another Instagram handle which tagged the hateful comments.

