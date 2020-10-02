Panaji, Oct 2 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 513 and death toll by two on Friday, while 479 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 34,455 cases, including 442 deaths, and 29,004 people have recovered, he said.

A total of 1,388 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases34,455, new cases 513, deaths 442, discharged 29,004, active cases 5,009, samples tested till date2,58,285.

