Panaji, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Goa increased by 555 on Friday to reach 23,445, while eight deaths took the toll to 276, an official said.

A total of 473 people were discharged, taking the total number of such cases to 18,065, he added.

He said 2,354 samples were tested during the day, of which 555 were positive, 1,295 negative and reports of 504 are awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 23,445, new cases 555, deaths 276, discharged 18,065, active cases 5,104, samples tested till date 2,21,433.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)