Nagoa (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Goa Police on Saturday apprehended an individual with the possession of 1.8 kilograms of Ganja and 90 grams of Charas.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of Crime Branch led by Police Inspector Rahul, Chimulkar, and Nitin Halarnkar conducted the raid near a football ground in the Nagoa area of Goa and recovered the Narcotic drugs, the officials informed.

The accused has been identified as Mithun, who is a resident of Odisha. He had brought the drugs for sale in Goa during tourist season and will now remain in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

