Maulinguem (Goa) [ India], September 25 (ANI): The Crime Branch on Friday arrested five people and seized Rs 53,000 from a gambling den operating in Maulinguem.

As per the agency, the accused were playing Teen Pana at the time of the raid.

"The Crime Branch team led by PI Satish Gaude raided a gambling den operating in Maulinguem. Game of Teen Pana was being played. Five persons including the Pana organiser were arrested. Rs 53,000 was seized from the spot," the agency said in a release. (ANI)

