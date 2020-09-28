Panaji, Sep 28 (PTI) Goa's Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior health department official said.

Meena is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

Also Read | 'Sanju Samson Doesn't Need to Be Next Anyone’, Gautam Gambhir Slams Shashi Tharoor for Calling Rajasthan Royals Batsman 'Next MS Dhoni'.

"His test report came out positive on Monday morning. He has mild symptoms," the official said.

Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease.

Also Read | Law Payne a Fitness Trainer & Creator of Hardbody Supplements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)