Panaji, Jun 16 (PTI) The Directorate of Education in Goa has recommended that school sessions for Classes 1 to 12 should continue to be conducted online when the academic year 2021-22 commences on June 21, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, state director of education D P Bhagat said an official circular about starting the academic year from June 21 will be issued in the next couple of days.

“The department has recommended to the state government that school sessions should be conducted online when the new academic year starts. The final decision will be taken by the state government," the official said.

Non-teaching staff have already been asked to resume work at schools as the daily count of COVID-19 cases has declined in the coastal state, it was stated.

Goa has so far recorded 1,63,048 cases of COVID-19, including 2,947 casualties. As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in the state stood at 4,175.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)