Panaji, March 16 (PTI) A driver died after his speeding car crashed into parked vehicles, triggering a fire, in the early hours of Thursday in Panaji city, an official said.

Also Read | J&K | PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Visited Navagraha Temple in the Pooch District and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A senior police official said that the charred body of the driver, who is yet to be identified, was removed from the burnt car.

Also Read | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension of Business Notice Demanding JPC Probe in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Police said four cars were burnt in the fire that erupted after the accident at Tonca, Caranzalem area of Panaji city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)