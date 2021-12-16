New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, fielding former chief minister Digamber Kamat from the Margao constituency.

The party fielded Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat. Kanolkar has been a municipal councillor and was earlier a member of the BJP state executive. He had quit the saffron party to join the Congress in early 2019.

From Taleigao assembly seat, the party fielded Tony Rodrigues while it fielded Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency.

Among the other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao seat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from the Curtorim seat and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency while Altone D'Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

Digamber Kamat, who was the state's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, currently represents the Margao assembly seat. He is also the leader of opposition in the Goa assembly.

An official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Assembly polls in Goa are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The elections are likely to take place early next year.

The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of elections and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)