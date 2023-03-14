Panaji, Mar 14 (PTI) Professor Dr R Venkata Rao, the former vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa.

Prof Rao has replaced Dr Prof Srividhya Raghavan, the first vice-chancellor of the institution, who relinquished her office owing to her prior commitments at the Texas A & M University, an IIULER spokesperson said.

Notably, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice (Retd) U U Lalit was recently nominated as the principal director of IIULER.

After serving for over ten years as the VC of the NLSIU- one of the top law schools in the country, Prof Rao had laid down that office in August 2019.

Prof Rao has 43 years of teaching and research experience. He was also the chairman, Board of Governors of the Asia Law Institute (ASLI) in the past.

