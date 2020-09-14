Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) Five persons from Chandigarh holidaying in Goa were arrested for allegedly circulating fake currency in Panaji and Porvorim, Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon said on Monday.

Fake currency in Rs 100, 200 and 2000 denominations, with a face value of Rs 2,96,400, was recovered from them, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 489A, 489B and 489C of IPC at Panaji police station, the SP said.

