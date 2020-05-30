India News | Goa: GFP Starts Online Campaign to Target Pramod Sawant Govt

Panaji, May 30 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party (GFP) started an online campaign against the Pramod Sawant government on Saturday to coincide with 'Statehood Day' here.

It was 33 years ago on this day that Goa was granted the status of a state from a Union territory.

Addressing a press conference, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said Goa had got statehood 33 years ago but, of late, especially in the last two months, "Goanness was fading".

He said people must start a new fight to reclaim the "honour of Goa and dignity of Goans".

"GFP has launched an online campaign under the hashtag #CrimetobeGoaninGoa against the BJP-led state government as Goans are feeling endangered in their own land," he claimed.

