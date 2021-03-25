Panaji (Goa) [India], March 25 (ANI): Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari has congratulated former Chief Minister and MLA Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years of Public Service as an MLA in the State of Goa.

The Governor in his message congratulated Rane for achieving the remarkable feat in his political career.

He said that Rane has given a tremendous contribution to the development of Goa during his long political career in the capacity of Minister, Speaker, and Chief Minister and it will always remain a great source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Governor further wished Rane many more years of endearing public service and long years of health and happiness, as informed by the Department of Information and Publicity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)