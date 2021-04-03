Panaji (Goa) [India], April 3 (ANI): Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari extended his greetings on eve of Easter on Saturday.

"Governor of Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Goa, particularly the Christian brethren on the joyous occasion of Easter on April 4, 2021," read the release by the Governor's office.

The Governor said Jesus Christ preached the eternal values of love, compassion, brotherhood and forgiveness that are still relevant to today's world afflicted by many evils.

"The Son of God led by example and his life and times provide our troubled mankind with a beacon of hope. This Easter, while rejoicing the great resurrection of Jesus Christ, in a quiet and safe manner, let us also put to practice his universal ideals so as to make the world a better place to live in. May the celebration of Easter this year bring greater peace and happiness to one and all the Governor concludes," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too extended his greetings on Easter. (ANI)

