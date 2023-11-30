Panaji (Goa) [India], November 30 (ANI): Financial assistance to dialysis patients will be provided from the Governor's discretionary funds at Raj Bhawan in Goa on December 1, an official statement said on Thursday.

Earlier Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai had announced various schemes of financial assistance from the Governor's discretionary fund.

According to an official statement released, the Goa Governor had also visited 91 NGOs and disbursed financial assistance personally at the doorsteps of these institutions although the initial target was 71 NGOs.

"Further, during the Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra, the Governor visited the length and breadth of Goa and distributed financial assistance to 1005 dialysis/cancer/other patients from the Governor's discretionary fund," a statement said.

"Continuing the assistance once again it is informed that a programme for distribution of financial assistance to dialysis patients from the Governor's discretionary funds will be organized on December 1 at 10:30 am. in the Dining Hall, New Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan," it added.

Also, the celebrations of the state foundation day of Nagaland and Assam will be held at Raj Bhawan on December 1.

"Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua D'Souza will grace the occasion," an official statement said. (ANI)

