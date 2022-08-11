Panaji, Aug 11 (PTI) The Goa government will on Thursday felicitate freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The event is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being held to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Gets ‘Z Category’ Security After Home Ministry Acts on IB Report.

The felicitation of freedom fighters and a flag hoisting ceremony will be take place at the Aguada Jail museum, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 1,500 Kids in Northern Takhar Province Infected With Diarrhoea.

On August 13, Sawant will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra', which would be taken out in the state capital Panaji from the Old Secretariat to Azad Maidan.

Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral will lead a similar yatra in South Goa - from Margao Municipality to Lohia Maidan.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, people are encouraged to purchase and hoist national flags in every household in the state from August 13 to 15, Sawant said.

On August 14, the state will observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, during which an exhibition would be held in Panaji and Mapusa towns, he said.

On the same day, Sawant will lead a march from Panaji Church Square to Azad Maidan.

All MLAs from North Goa will be present for the event.

In South Goa, minister Mauvin Godinho will lead a march from Swantara Path in Vasco to New Vaddem ground on August 14, Sawant said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)