Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) The Goa government will lift its ban on new recruitments from next January, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

The government had banned fresh hiring till December 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant told reporters the proposed move would make a large number of employment opportunities available in private as well as government sectors.

Sawant said his government had attracted investment in the form of a maritime cluster and medical device park, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He conceded that the financial situation of the state has taken a hit due to decrease in the revenue by 35-40 per cent.

The CM said the New Educational Policy would be implemented from the next academic year.

