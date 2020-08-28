Panaji, Aug 28 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday announced that "special health incentives" will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of those in Gujarat.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Port Blair Airport, Says AAI.

"Taking inspiration from the Gujarat government to encourage recovered COVID patients to donate plasma, the health department will be felicitating Plasma donors with an appreciation certificate...we shall be ensuring special health incentive for the family members of the donor," Rane tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)