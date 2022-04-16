Panaji (Goa) [India], April 16 (ANI): The religious conversions are increasing in Goa and marginalised people are being targeted, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, adding that his government would not allow such conversion to take place in the state.

"I am not telling lies but, in various parts of Goa today, people are stepping up conversions. And various people are trying to take advantage of trying circumstances... someone is poor, someone is in a minority, someone is backward, doesn't have food, doesn't have a job..." said Sawant at a function at Kudne village in North Goa district.

"I am saying that such religious conversions should not take place... the government will never allow conversions to take place, but I believe the people need to awaken, the temple in each village needs to awaken, small temple communities need to awaken," Sawant added.

The Chief Minister also said that during the Portuguese rule the gods and culture were destroyed.

"Sixty years back, people believed that if God is saved then the religion is saved and if religion is saved then the country is saved, with this in mind people used to flee along with their gods here in Goa," he said.

"But back then, many families, families of those who were displaced began trying to locate their kul devasthans and restarted the devotion -- the gods and culture that was destroyed during the Portuguese rule, those families have tried to restore it," the Chief Minister further said.

He further said that we have to remind future generations of the rites and rituals of these temples.

"At many places, we have seen the temples, but the people visit the temples only once a year, but not beyond that, but we need to remind the future generations of the rites and rituals of these temples," he added. (ANI)

