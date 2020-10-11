North Goa (Goa) [India], October 11 (ANI): Acting on specific information, Calangute police team apprehended five persons allegedly involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The police team conducted the raid on Saturday night at a place in Baga, Calangute and apprehended the five accused along with seizing cash worth Rs 25,440, 15 mobile phones, and 3 laptops, worth Rs 2.5 lakhs, from them.

The accused were subsequently arrested and a criminal case was registered against them at the Calangute police station.

Notably, this is the third IPL betting case registered at the police station within a month.

According to the police, among those arrested include three from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and one from Mumbai, Maharashtra while the last accused is a resident of Nepal.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

