Panaji India, August 11: An IPS officer posted in Goa has been relieved of his charge as DIG and attached to the head office following allegations of him allegedly misbehaving with a woman, officials said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the IPS officer A Koan who allegedly misbehaved with a woman tourist has been relieved of duties and attached to the head office. He also informed that the state government had written to the Union Home Ministry regarding the allegation against the police officer. Man Beaten For Molesting Woman in MP Video: Breastfeeding Woman Beats Eve-Teaser With Chappal For Misbehaving in Gwalior.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he has been attached to the head office. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. We have written to the Union Home Ministry, I think the Home Ministry will take action on that officer," CM Sawant said while talking to ANI. Amit Shah Introduces Three Bills in Lok Sabha To Replace British-Era IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.

IPS Officer Relieved of Duties for Misbehaving With Woman

A Koan, who is a DIG rank officer, allegedly misbehaved with a woman tourist at a beach club in the state on Monday late at night when she was partying.

The issue was raised in the State Assembly by Vijai Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party and Michael Lobo, the BJP MLA from Calangute, demanding action against the IPS officer.

