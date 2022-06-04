Panaji (Goa) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Goa Police on Saturday arrested a man for carrying a narcotics consignment of 10 kg Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, they laid a trap under the supervision of Police Inspector Laxi Amonkar and arrested a Vikas (27), resident of Khobrowado Calangute Bardez Goa, with the narcotics consignment.

The police however took him to custody to find out the drug's source and the person to whom this consignment was addressed.

The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

