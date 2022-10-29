Mapusa (Goa) [India], October 29 (ANI): As many as two persons, allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case, have been arrested by the Mapusa Police.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Pednekar and Suresh Kumbhar.

On further investigation, it was found that while the victim was travelling towards the Mapusa KTC bus stand, the accused parked their scooter in front of their car and blocked their way.

"The accused assaulted the victim with a knife causing multiple injuries on vital parts and threatened them with dire consequences," said SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

A case has been registered under sections 341, 504, 307, 506(ii) IPC R/w 34 IPC by the Mapusa police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

