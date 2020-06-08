India News | Goa: Of 30 COVID-19 Cases on Mon, 28 from Hotspot Mangor Hill

Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 cases increased by 30 on Monday, 28 of which were from Mangor Hill area, the state's first containment zone, an official said.

The other two cases detected were that of a man who had traveled by train from Gujarat and another by road from Maharashtra, he said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa is 330. The number of active cases is 263," the official said.

Thirteen patients were shifted from ESI Hospital in Margao to a COVID care centre set up at a primary health centre in Shiroda, said state health secretary Nila Mohanan.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 330, new cases: 30, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases 263, Samples tested till date: 31,455.

