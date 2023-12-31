North Goa (Goa) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Goa Police on Saturday busted an interstate gang and arrested seven people for stealing luxury phones worth Rs 25 lakh.

A total of seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing high-end mobile phones during the Sunburn Festival 2023 at Vagator, Bardez Goa. All have been arrested under Section 379 r/w 34 IPC., , the police said.

"The modus operandi of the thieves was such that they used to target music lovers and steal their high-end mobile phones while they were enjoying the Sunburn Festival. Several mobile theft cases have been reported since the onset of the Sunburn Festival in 2023," as per a press release.

Anjuna police were already prepared for such an incident and teams were deployed in civil clothes during the festival to keep a watch on such thieves.

"The police team achieved a breakthrough and finally busted the operational gang from Maharashtra and arrested the accused persons, namely Ubedullah, Owaiz, Sohail, Abdul Rehman, Saddam Ali, Mohammad Zeeshan and Sohail, all residents of Maharashtra," the release stated.

During the seizure, 29 high-end mobile phones of different brands, which are all worth around Rs 25 lakh, were seized from the accused persons.

"The police team under the supervision of Jivba Dalvi SDPO Mapuca, headed by P.I. Prashal P N. Dessai, PSI Sahil V. Warang, PSI Ashish Porob, constables Satyendra Nasnodkar, Mahendra Mandrekar, Sudesh Kerkar, Shamba Shetgaonakar, Rupesh Asgaonkar, Laxman Sawal Dessai, Adarsh Nagekar, Mayur Ghadi, Abhishek Kasar, Aniket Pednekar, Kishan Bugde, Dipesh Choadankar, Amir Phadte, and Shanu Raut, all attached to Anjuna Police Station, did the entire operation of arresting and attachments," the release stated.

Further investigation is in progress under the overall supervision of Jivba Dalvi, SDPO Mapusa and Nidhin Valsan, IPS, SP (North), Porvorim. (ANI)

