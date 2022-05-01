Panaji (Goa) [India], April 30 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a wanted history-sheeter from Delhi on Saturday.

According to Police, the case was registered against the arrested person Vijay Karbotkar at Mapusa police station on November 18, 2021, under section 307 for a deadly assault on a panch member in Aldona.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Makes Record Recovery of Over Rs 23 Crores Fines from Ticketless Travellers.

Several teams were formed after the incident to nab the accused persons. All the accused persons except prime accused Vijay Karbotkar were apprehended within a short time. Technical and human surveillance was laid to nab Karbotkar.

With intense efforts of the joint team of Mapusa Sub-division, the prime accused was traced in the Delhi-NCR region. After several days of coordinated operations across Delhi-NCR with local assistance, Karbotkar was arrested, said Goa Police. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Postman Booked for Misplacing Over 200 EPIC Voter Cards in Thane District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)