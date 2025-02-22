Panaji (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, stated that the recent initiatives launched by the police, aimed at improving public service delivery and tackling the rising challenges of cybercrimes through the use of modern technology.

"Goa police has launched three initiatives based on modern technology. They have been introduced to improve public service delivery and address issues in cyberspace," Goa DGP Alok Kumar told ANI.

"The first initiative is the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Lab, which will cater to all aspects of policing... The second initiative is the 'Quick Pass System'... The third and major initiative is 'Cyber Yoddha', keeping in mind the increasing cases of cybercrimes in society," he added.

In a major initiative to strengthen cybersecurity, harness artificial intelligence, and improve traffic regulation, the Goa Police introduced a series of innovative programs on Tuesday.

The Cyber-Yoddha Programme, a key component of the Cyber Surakshit Goem campaign, seeks to train volunteers from diverse sectors, such as students, media professionals, teachers, NGOs, and senior citizens, to act as cyber awareness ambassadors.

These volunteers will receive training from the Cyber Police Station to recognize cybercrime trends and educate the public on preventive measures. Additionally, the Goa Police, in partnership with Samruddh Bharat Technologies Pvt Ltd, has established an AI-ML Lab at the Crime Branch in Ribandar.

This lab will focus on creating AI-driven solutions to improve policing and cybersecurity, including an AI-powered Help Desk, tools for detecting and blocking malicious content, and crime prediction models using Machine Learning. The lab will be overseen by SP Crime and Goa Police and will comprise a dedicated team of police personnel and AI experts.

To enhance traffic enforcement efficiency, the Quick Pass Mobile Application has been launched. This app enables drivers to generate a QR code as proof of compliance, reducing the need for repeated document checks at traffic stops.

The QR code remains valid for 12 hours unless a violation is recorded. The app features instant QR code generation, simplified verification for police officers, and an admin dashboard for real-time traffic data analysis. Furthermore, as part of its efforts to strengthen cybercrime response, the Goa Police has upgraded the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline.

The helpline has been relocated from SPCR Panaji to the Cyber Crime PS to improve accountability and coordination with investigation teams. Two dedicated phone lines are now operational 24x7, staffed by a team of nine personnel who log complaints into the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to ensure swift action. (ANI)

