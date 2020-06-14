Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Goa Police Raids Online Gambling Shop, Arrest 8 People

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:18 AM IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): Goa Police on Saturday conducted a raid on online gambling activities in a shop at Kolvalkar Plaza and arrested eight people in connection with the case.

According to an official release, the police seized articles worth Rs 6,40,000 approximately.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"Today i.e. on June 13 at 14.45 hours upon credible information from SP/Special Branch, Panaji-Goa conducted a raid on online gambling activities in the shop at Kolvalkar Plaza, Taleigao Market under supervision of Superintendent Of Police, North Utkrisht Prasoon, IPS and seized following articles," Goa said in an official release.

Accused Ajay Karjol and his brother Akshay Karjol have been arrested for conducting online gambling activities while, six others have been arrested for engaging in illegal activities, the release added.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

