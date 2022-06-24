Panaji, Jun 24 (PTI) Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh has said that all the cases of land irregularities in the state will be transferred to the newly-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Singh said that there are several cases related to the land fraud registered at the police stations across the state.

The formation of the SIT will encourage people to come forward to register complaints of land fraud, he said, adding, "So many more such cases will be transferred to the SIT in future."

Singh said that besides investigating the cases, the SIT will also recommend amendments to the existing laws, rules or procedures so that such instances can be avoided in the future.

The Goa government recently constituted the SIT to investigate cases of land grabbing and illegal transfer of land. TThe seven-member SIT is led by the Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, and includes members from the state's archaeology department and the state registrar.

The SIT arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly illegally transferring 60-70 properties in Goa using forged documents.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that some government servants might also be arrested, if they are found to be involved in conniving with the accused.

