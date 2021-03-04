Panaji, Mar 4 (PTI) Within hours of the Supreme Court staying the Bombay High Court's order on reservation of wards, the Goa State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced elections for five municipal councils, to be held on March 21.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on March 1 had set aside a notification by the Directorate of Municipal Administration on reservation of wards, after which the elections to Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils were rescheduled.

The SC on Thursday set aside the high court order, after which the SEC announced elections on March 21.

