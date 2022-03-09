Panaji (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had organised a meeting for all its candidates and other BJP leaders on Wednesday to discuss the result of the Assembly elections.

Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the state, Sawant said that the candidates have been invited for a "party" at BJP headquarters at 4 pm tomorrow.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022 to be Announced on March 10, Counting For Polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to Begin at 8 AM.

Speaking to ANI post-meeting, the Chief Minister said, "We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa president Sadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss tomorrow's result."

"They are called at party's headquarters at 4 pm after the win," he added.

Also Read | BJP Trains National Investigating Agencies to Fabricate False Cases, Alleges Sanjay Raut.

BJP candidates have also expressed confidence in the party's win by a majority in Goa.

Atanasio Monserrate, BJP Panaji MLA said that there are no second plans, no alliances for the party, "We are very confident that we will win the polls".

"There is no in case; we will win the election and Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Minister. We are confident that we will form the government on our own," Monserrate said.

When asked about the meeting, he said that it was to ask the candidates to come to BJP headquarters after the declaration of election results.

Whereas, Divya Rane, BJP Candidate from Poriem said that the meeting was to congratulate the candidates in advance.

Minister Mauvin Godinho rejected the exit poll predictions and said that in the meeting, the BJP took stock of the situation.

"We will surely form the government on our own. We have our own assessment. We know the ground reality. We will get a clear majority," he said.

Notably, the exit polls for the 2022 elections have predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, with the close contest between the BJP and Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)