Panaji (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who contested the Assembly election from Mandrem seat as an Independent candidate, on Thursday said he is equidistant from both Congress and BJP, amid predictions of having a hung assembly in the state.

Speaking to reporters here today, Parsekar said: "I was never with the Congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win and need to take a call will think about the interest of Goa."

As of now, the ex-CM and BJP stalwart Laxmikant Parsekar, who rebelled to contest as an Independent from Mandrem is also said to be leading, according to Election Commission.

Further, postal ballots showed a lead for BJP's Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the incumbent Panaji MLA who is pitted against rebel candidate Utpal Parrikar.

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.

Sawant expressed confidence that the BJP will be forming the next government in the state.

Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls. (ANI)

