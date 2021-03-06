Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) Several species of birds and a giant squirrel were rescued after the Goa forest department conducted a raid on an open air hall in Varca village in the state's southern part, an official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out on Thursday by the Margao range forest office's mobile squad following a tip off and five people employed in the open air hall where such birds and animals were kept on display have been arrested, he said.

"We have rescued a white-bellied sea eagle, a Malabar giant squirrel, a black kite, seven plum-headed parakeets, a vernal hanging parrot, 12 black-headed munia, six rose-ringed parakeets etc. All these species are protected under Schedule I, II and IV of the Wildlife Protection Act," the official said.

The rescued birds and animals were successfully released in the wild, he added.

