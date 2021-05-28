Panaji, May 28 (PTI) As many as 1,055 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,53,456 and the toll mounted to 2,570, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 1,35,560, after 1,396 were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 15,326 active cases.

With 4,865 swabs tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,12,415, the official said.

