Panaji, Apr 2 (PTI) As many as 280 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 58,584, an official from the state health department said.

At least 81 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district stood at 832 and the count of recoveries mounted to 55,838, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 1,914 active cases.

With the addition of 2,029 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,49,292, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58,584, new cases 280, death toll 832, discharged 55,838, active cases 1,914, samples tested till date 5,49,292.

