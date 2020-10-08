Panaji, Oct 8 (PTI) Goas COVID-19 caseload went up by 432 to 37,102 on Thursday,while seven more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Also, 458 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

Also Read | Motilal Vora Death News is ‘Fake’, Son Arun Vora Issues Clarification Amid Spread of Rumours.

The state has registered 37,102 cases so far and the seven fresh deaths took the toll to 484, he said.

The number of recoveries in the coastal state stood at 31,902, the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'India Will Always Support Our Afghan Sisters and Brothers in Their Quest for Peace'.

A total of 1,403samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,102, new cases 432, deaths 484, discharged 31,902, active cases 4,716, samples tested so far 2,67,362.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)