Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) With the addition of 503 fresh infections, the count of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose to 31,574 on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

At least 688 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 25,759, the official said.

A total of 1,983 swab samples were tested, of which reports of 503 suspects came out positive for the infection, he said.

Apart from this, three persons died of the infection on Saturday taking the toll to 391, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 31,574, new cases 503, deaths 391, discharged 25,759, active cases 5,424, samples tested till date 2,48,153.

