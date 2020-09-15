Panaji, Sept 15 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark after 613 persons tested positive for the deadly infection on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

The latest cases have taken the count of infections in the coastal state to 25,511, of which 20,094 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said.

Also Read | Toyota Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

While 446 patients recovered from the infection on Tuesday, 11 died of it, he said.

With the latest fatalities, the toll in the coastal state now stands at 315, the official said.

Also Read | Pema Khandu Tests COVID-19 Positive, Arunachal Pradesh CM Self-Isolates After Contracting Coronavirus.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,511, new cases 613, deaths 315, discharged 20,094, active cases 5,102, samples tested till date 2,27,810.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)