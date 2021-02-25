Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) As many as 71 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of latest cases, the state's COVID- 19 tally has reached 54,771 and toll stood at 791, the official said.

As many as 33 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 53,449, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 531 active cases, the official said.

At least 1,632 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 4,88,742, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,771, new cases 71, death toll 791, discharged 53,449, active cases 531, samples tested till date 4,88,742.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)