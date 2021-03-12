Panaji, Mar 12 (PTI) As many as 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 55,758, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, at least 40 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

This has taken the toll to 804 and the count of recoveries has reached 54,209, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 745 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,727 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,11,503, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,758, new cases 82, death toll 804, discharged 54,209, active cases 745, samples tested till date 5,11,503.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)