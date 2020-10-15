Panaji, Oct 15 (PTI) Goa registered 332 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 430 more patients were discharged on Thursday following recovery, an official said.

The death toll rose to 525 after six more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Others Form ‘People’s Alliance’ For Restoration of Rights Held Before August 5, 2019.

With the 332 new cases, the state's COVID-19 count rose to 39,770, while the recoveries stood at 35,161, the official said.

A total of 1,582 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Punjab Farmers to Hold State-Wide Protests Against New Farm Laws on October 17.

Goa COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,770, new cases 332, deaths 525, discharged 35,161, active cases 4,084, samples tested so far 2,78,039.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)