Panaji, Feb 13 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 54,193, after 41 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

At least 51 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

With this the count of recoveries in the coastal state reached 52,831 and the toll stood at 778, he said.

Goa is now left with 584 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,416 samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,71,165, the official added.

