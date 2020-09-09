Panaji, Sept 9 (PTI) At least 621 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, while six patients died of the infection on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of 621 new cases, the tally in the coastal state rose to 22,251, the official said.

A total of 281 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 17,156, he said.

As many as 2,608 swab samples were tested, of which 1,502 were negative, 621 were positive and 485 reports are awaited, he said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll to 262 in the coastal state, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,251, new cases 621, deaths 262, discharged 17,156, active cases 4,833, samples tested till date 2,17,485.

