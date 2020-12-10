Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) As many as 95 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 159 recovered from the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the coastal state's COVID-19 tally rose to 49,131, the official said.

Also Read | Hannukkah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘Chag Hannukkah Sameach’ to People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews.

The toll in the state stood at 703, as no casualties were reported during the day, he said, adding that 47,215 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The state is now left with 1,213 active cases, the official said.

Also Read | Ram Lal Rahi, Former MoS Home and Congress Leader, Dies in Sitapur.

A total of 1,502 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,131, new cases 95, death toll 703, discharged 47,215, active cases 1,213, samples tested till date 3,66,174.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)