Panaji, Jun 13 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 420 to reach 1,62,468 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted by 14 to 2,928, a health official said.

As 581 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the coastal state's recovery count rose to 1,54,658. Currently, there are 4,882 COVID-19 active cases in the state, he said.

"A total of 3,002 coronavirus tests were conducted on Sunday, which took the state's overall test tally to 8,68,135,” the official added.

